NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — An elderly man managed to escape a house fire that destroyed his New Castle home early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue.

new castle marshall avenue fire 1 Elderly Man Escapes House Fire In New Castle

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

A man in his 90s lived in the home, but managed to make it out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a vacant home on one side of the house and an occupied home on the other side.

new castle marshall avenue fire 2 Elderly Man Escapes House Fire In New Castle

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

One neighbor said the house that burned down was in bad condition and she had been fighting with the city to get help for the man who lived there.

New Castle Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bulisco says a space heater next to a sofa may have caused the fire. He says the man is staying with relatives and he had no insurance on the home.

The house was a total loss.

