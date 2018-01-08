Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A Beaver County nursing facility had to be evacuated over the weekend after a pipe burst and caused severe damage.
South Beaver Police say more than 100 patients were evacuated from the Beaver Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Beaver Falls on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman for Beaver County emergency management says water from a broken sprinkler system pipe heavily damaged the facility’s kitchen area, forcing the evacuation.
“This was a water line that broke in the second floor of the Beaver Valley Health and Rehab,” Eric Brewer, with Beaver County Emergency Services, said. “It leaked into the kitchen area on the first floor, making the kitchen not usable for last night. It did some damage to the kitchen.”
According to Beaver County dispatchers, about 88 patients were moved to the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, and others are staying with family. The patients were transferred by ambulance or in wheelchair vans in sub-freezing termperatures.
Beaver County emergency management coordinated the evacuation, which lasted five hours.
“Most of those residents went to other local homes that had room for them, or went home with their families,” Brewer said.
Repairs are expected to take several days. A rehabilitation center spokesperson said the facility should open in a few days.