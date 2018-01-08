WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
CRAFTON (KDKA) — Authorities are trying to track down the man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank at the Crafton-Ingram shopping plaza Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the bank on Foster Avenue.

According to the FBI, the suspect was armed with a black and silver handgun.

He is described as a white male of average weight, and was wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, mask and gloves

Officials have also released these surveillance photos of the suspect.

crafton bank robbery 4 FBI Seeks Armed Suspect In Crafton Bank Robbery

(Source: FBI Pittsburgh)

crafton bank robbery 5 FBI Seeks Armed Suspect In Crafton Bank Robbery

(Source: FBI Pittsburgh)

crafton bank robbery 1 FBI Seeks Armed Suspect In Crafton Bank Robbery

(Source: FBI Pittsburgh)

Anyone with information on the robbery or thinks they recognize the suspect is asked to the FBI Pittsburgh Office at 412-432-4000.

