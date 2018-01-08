Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CRAFTON (KDKA) — Authorities are trying to track down the man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank at the Crafton-Ingram shopping plaza Monday morning.
The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the bank on Foster Avenue.
According to the FBI, the suspect was armed with a black and silver handgun.
He is described as a white male of average weight, and was wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, mask and gloves
Officials have also released these surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the robbery or thinks they recognize the suspect is asked to the FBI Pittsburgh Office at 412-432-4000.