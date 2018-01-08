Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto is urging Pittsburghers to take action to support the DACA program and the DREAM Act.
Peduto says Pittsburgh is committed to supporting and advocating for Pittsburghers affected by President Trump’s announcement to end the DACA program.
In a release, the Mayor’s office provided a phone number that can help connect you to your Representative or Senator. The release also provided a suggested script to use to voice your support for the DREAM Act.
Here’s how to participate:
1. Dial 1-888-778-6856 and wait for the “welcome” message.
2. When prompted, enter your zip code
3. Wait for your call to be connected to your Representative or Senator and tell them to pass a clean Dream Act now.
Suggested Script:
Hello, my name is __________ and I live in __________ (city and state). As your constituent, I am calling to urge you to pass a clean Dream Act. Every day that Congress fails to act, 122 community members lose their DACA status and are at risk of being deported. Please pass a clean Dream Act. Thank you for your time.