MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ”Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

