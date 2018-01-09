WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Erie, winter, Winter Weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.

The Erie Times-News reports that Erie firefighters rescued the man Monday, chipping away at the 6-by-10-foot ice block and lifting it off the man’s legs. He suffered only minor injuries to his right leg.

Officials say the man was trying to dislodge ice from the side of his house by hitting it with a shovel when the massive chunk suddenly fell. The man fell backward onto a wood pile, which bore the brunt of the ice’s impact.

Fire Chief Guy Santone says the man was “extremely lucky.”

Santone recommends having professionals remove ice from your house.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch