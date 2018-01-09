WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FORD CITY (KDKA) — A man died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving struck through a home in Ford City causing the building to partially collapse.

Photo Courtesy: From The Scene TV

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m., according to the Armstrong County Coroner, on 5th Ave. Ext. in Manor Twp.

John Paul Marcinek, age 77, of Kittaning, died when the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado he was driving left the roadway and struck a home. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Marcinek was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Part of the building collapsed around the vehicle.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if the accident was due to medical reasons.

The incident remains under investigation by the Armstrong Co. Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

