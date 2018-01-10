Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH – (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – A New York supplier is recalling several ice cream products sold under the Giant Eagle brand name in western Pennsylvania.
Fieldbrook Foods Corporation says they have issued a voluntary recall of several products after testing uncovered listeria.
The recalled products include:
- 12 packs of Giant Eagle orange ice cream bars with a UPC of 300340033
- 30-count variety packs of Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003406567
- 12 packs of traditional Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003400329
So far no illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them for a full refund.
For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.
Fieldbrook has also suspended the production line the products were made on.
Any consumers with questions about the recall can contact Fieldbrook Foods at 1-800-333-0805 x2270.