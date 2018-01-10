By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been a pioneer in the “Maker Movement” since it got its name around 10 years ago.

Many families know the “Makeshop” at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh since it replaced the Fred Rogers exhibit in 2011, one of the first around the country.

Now, we are seeing “makerspaces” all around the region, from community centers, libraries and even some schools.

The concept is rapidly catching fire, and Kidsburgh.org has a list of eight local “makerspaces” for kids.

