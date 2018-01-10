Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An official says a passenger on a Philadelphia city bus stabbed another man in the face with a screwdriver after an argument.
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee says the altercation occurred on a bus in the city’s Germantown section at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
She says the victim was taken to a hospital, where he received four stitches to his lip. The other man fled and is being sought.
Showell-Lee said it’s unclear whether the two knew each other or what the argument was about.
