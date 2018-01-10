Filed Under:Philadelphia, Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An official says a passenger on a Philadelphia city bus stabbed another man in the face with a screwdriver after an argument.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee says the altercation occurred on a bus in the city’s Germantown section at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

She says the victim was taken to a hospital, where he received four stitches to his lip. The other man fled and is being sought.

Showell-Lee said it’s unclear whether the two knew each other or what the argument was about.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch