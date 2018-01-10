Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly trading pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was first to report that the teams have agreed to terms on a trade.
The report comes after weeks of speculation that Cole could be headed to the New York Yankees.
Instead, he will join an Astros staff that already included Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander.
There’s been no confirmation from the Pirates about the trade, or compensation.
Pittsburgh selected Cole with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. He is 59-42 with a 3.50 ERA in 127 career starts.
Though Cole is coming off his worst season — 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA in 33 starts — he is capable of being an elite starter. His best season came in 2015 when he went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.091 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 32 starts.
