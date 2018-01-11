WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An Aliquippa man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Beaver County.

According to state police, the assaults took place between May 6 and Dec. 11, 2017 in Independence Township.

State police say they were notified of a possible sexual assault earlier this month and interviewed 19-year-old James Real Coe III, of Aliquppa.

Coe admitted to having sex with the victim.

Coe is facing a number of charges, including statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

