PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh-area substitute teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child porn charges.

The Department of Justice said Thursday that 26-year-old Nicholas James Gaworski, of Clinton, Pa., will face 15 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Gaworski was charged with receiving child pornography in December of 2016.

Gaworski was a substitute teacher in the West Allegheny School District, as well as other local school districts.

He had also been accused of giving a teenage girl alcohol in exchange for sex in February of 2017 in an unrelated case.

