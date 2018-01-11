Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell says the chain had a profitable holiday season, and the key still remains those familiar stores.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to implement actions that will drive traffic into our stores,” says Mansell.

With 90 percent of transactions still occurring in its 1,155 stores, Mansell says Kohl’s is always looking for new ways to attract customers.

“It’s important for us to both to maintain a national imprint of stores but to also refresh them constantly whether it’s through technology or through merchandising applications,” he says.

So watch for Kohl’s to lease out part of its current space to grocers or convenience stores.

“A lot of people don’t go to Kohl’s every day, but they do go for convenience foods or small grocery stores,” Point Park University business Prof. Elaine Luther told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

The idea — attract more foot traffic into Kohl’s stores.

So as Kohl’s downsizes its brick and mortar stores, the plan — instead of selling off that property — how about leasing it to other retailers who can attract more people into stores?

It’s not a new concept.

Barnes & Noble has a Starbucks, and Giant Eagle has Citizens Bank.

Kohl’s already has a partnership with Amazon, so maybe the store within a store will be a mini-Whole Foods, now owned by Amazon.

Some customers were skeptical.

“Kohl’s has a nice selection. If they make it smaller, and I am not able to find what I’m coming in to purchase, it probably won’t work,” says Audrey Cupp of Coraopolis.

“I don’t want food in the same cart as my clothing,” says Barb Martincic of North Fayette. “I think it’s great the way it is. If something’s good, don’t change it.”

No word yet on when, where, or what the change will be.