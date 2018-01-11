Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Former Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold is out of jail Thursday, almost one week after he was arrested and charged with underage solicitation.
Diebold, 40, was bonded out of the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday night. His bond was set at $500,000.
Diebold had allegedly been communicating online under the name “KuteCop4You” with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. When he went to meet the girl at Sheetz in Lower Burrell on Friday afternoon, agents with the Attorney General’s child predator unit arrested him.
His attorney, Duke George, said he is glad to hear Diebold is out of jail and stated that they can now prepare for their upcoming hearing, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.