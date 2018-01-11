WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice Storm | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Leechburg, Local TV, Police Chief Michael Diebold

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Former Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold is out of jail Thursday, almost one week after he was arrested and charged with underage solicitation.

Diebold, 40, was bonded out of the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday night. His bond was set at $500,000.

Diebold had allegedly been communicating online under the name “KuteCop4You” with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. When he went to meet the girl at Sheetz in Lower Burrell on Friday afternoon, agents with the Attorney General’s child predator unit arrested him.

His attorney, Duke George, said he is glad to hear Diebold is out of jail and stated that they can now prepare for their upcoming hearing, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch