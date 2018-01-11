Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than half of Americans could be drinking tap water tainted with a radioactive element.
An online database can show you if your neighborhood had high levels of radium with an interactive map.
You can search for your zip code or zoom in on the Pittsburgh area. The site will then tell you all of the Environmental Working Group findings and whether the drinking water meets federal standards.
Click here to access the interactive map: ewg.org/interactive-maps/2018-radium