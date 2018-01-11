Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the wife of a tourist who was killed while visiting Pittsburgh last month, she’s still trying to return home to her family, but has now run into a lot of bureaucratic red tape.

Anton Kemaev, 35, was shot and killed while riding in a friend’s car in Pittsburgh on Dec. 19, 2017. Police said he was an innocent victim, struck in the head by a stray bullet.

He died from complications about a week later.

His widow, Olga, flew to Pittsburgh on an emergency visa to be at her husband’s side.

She’s been wanting to return home to be with their three children, but she doesn’t want to go alone. She wants to bring Anton’s ashes home also, and that’s proving to be a challenge.

“It’s very difficult because you need to send paperwork, and some of it is not good,” family friend Nadia Torkeo said. “You need to go downtown, then send it to Harrisburg, then go to a translator in the Embassy to translate.”

Olga Kemaev was joined by several friends at a candlelight vigil Thursday evening on Pittsburgh’s South Side. They pleaded for possible witnesses to come forward, to help bring some closure of Anton’s friends and family.

A friend, Vladimer Shlyakhtim, acted as a translator. He said Anton’s widow described her husband’s death as “a terrible tragedy.”

“[Olga] wanted to be home,” Nicole Miller, another family friend, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti. “The children started back to school on the 11th. She was trying to be home in time. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, and she had to inform the children of Anton’s passing over the telephone.”

Pittsburgh Police continue to hunt for possible clues and witnesses, and there is still no explanation as to a likely motive.

For Olga Kamaev, the waiting and wondering continues, not knowing just how long it will be before she’s able to return home with her husband’s ashes.

“Actually, we just had [Anton’s] death certificate,” Torkeo said. “When I sent it to a translator, we needed four or five papers. Nobody helped to advise her which paperwork she needs.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses: gofundme.com/4wdych4