Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just hours after announcing they were boosting starting salaries for workers and giving a $1,000 cash bonus, Walmart announced they were closing hundreds of Sam’s Club stores.
CBS News reports that Walmart is closing hundreds of stores, by some calculations more than 260 stores across the country.
Reports so far have at least 63 stores on the list of closures.
In Alaska, all the Sam’s Club stores are reportedly closing.
Many of the stores closed abruptly today, with others slated to close on Jan. 26.
As of now, no Pittsburgh stores are on the list to close.
No formal announcement had been posted Thursday morning by Sam’s Club, but the company acknowledged the closures on Twitter with a general statement.
The company drew criticism from people on Twitter who objected to the lack of notice about the closings.
The closings come on the same day that the company announced they were boosting starting salaries for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees, and expanding maternity and parental leave benefits.
Business Insider has a running list of the stores that are slated to be closed.