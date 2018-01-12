WINTER STORM: Ice & Snow Storm | City Preps | Flooding Warning | McCandless Flood | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Flu, Influenza, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health Department officials report that three people have died from flu complications in Allegheny County in the past week.

According to Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker, the three victims — two men and one woman — were all over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions in addition to the flu.

RELATED: Worried About Catching The Flu? Doctors Answer Some Of Your Most Pressing Questions

The number of confirmed flu cases in Allegheny County has doubled since last week.

Hacker reminds Allegheny County residents to call their health care provider as soon as they start experiencing flu symptoms. The elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for flu complications.

Residents should wash their hands, avoid coughing or sneezing into their hands, and stay home if you have flu symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches, cough, sore throat or fatigue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch