Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health Department officials report that three people have died from flu complications in Allegheny County in the past week.
According to Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker, the three victims — two men and one woman — were all over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions in addition to the flu.
RELATED: Worried About Catching The Flu? Doctors Answer Some Of Your Most Pressing Questions
The number of confirmed flu cases in Allegheny County has doubled since last week.
Hacker reminds Allegheny County residents to call their health care provider as soon as they start experiencing flu symptoms. The elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for flu complications.
Residents should wash their hands, avoid coughing or sneezing into their hands, and stay home if you have flu symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches, cough, sore throat or fatigue.