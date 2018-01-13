Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that crews are out treating roads but they remain snow covered and recommend that if you don’t have to be out driving, to please stay home.
State Route 4019 at Mt. Royal Blvd. is closed from Hampton Avenue to Elfinwild Rd.
HOV lanes are staying closed due to the storm.
Route 2128 (10th Street bypass) is closed between Ft. Duquesne Blvd. and 10th Street. Motorists should utilize Ft. Duquesne Blvd. as an alternative route.
Route 4019 (Butler St./ Grant Avve. / Mt. Royal Blvd) between Hampton Ave. in Hampton Township and Elfinwild Rd. in Shaler Township.
Motorists can check http://www.511PA.com for updates on Pennsylvania roadways.
Stay tuned to KDKA for updates.