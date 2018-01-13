Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flooding sent barges down the Ohio River to the Emsworth Locks and Dam on Saturday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported around 10 a.m. that 15 barges were visible at the main dam, and they believed there were also sunken vessels at the same dam.
Some barges also passed through the Emsworth main channel dam and became lodged downstream.
U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-8 Air Sea – Sewickley and Pittsburgh District, US Army Corps of Engineers were handling the situation.
