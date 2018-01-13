Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole has been traded to the Houston Astros.
The Pirates announced Saturday that they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Michael Feliz, outfielder Jason Martin, third baseman Colin Moran and right-handed starting pitcher Joe Musgrove from the Houston Astros in exchange for Gerrit Cole.
In return #Pirates get 3B Colin Moran AND Joe Musgrove who is a 25 year old pitcher with a 4.52 career ERA.
“Trading Gerrit Cole was not an easy decision. We are very appreciative for what Gerrit has done for our team and organization, especially his important role on the 2013-15 playoff teams,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a release.
