Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pizza shop manager shown assaulting a woman in a video posted to Facebook on Friday has now been charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, told police the woman, identified as 34-year-old Jade Martin, was being loud and disruptive inside the Uptown location of Pizza Milano.

“The video speaks for itself. We’ve got an African-American young lady that’s in a public premises. To the extent that she wasn’t welcome there, I certainly believe there were other ways to handle it,” Todd Hollis, the victim’s attorney, said.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin told police she had been drinking at nearby Ace’s Deuce’s Lounge. She left to go home, missed her bus and entered Pizza Milano to use the bathroom.

Yilmaz told police he asked her to leave because she was bothering customers with loud and disruptive behavior.

“I just don’t believe the conduct that was displayed by the manager/owner, whoever he is, was equal to her actions,” Hollis said.

The video, which has been viewed for than 700,000 times and shared nearly 10,000 times, shows Yilmaz telling Martin, “You got to get out of here.” It seems to escalate from there.

“To head-butt her, to push her head up against the wall and then slamming her on the ground and choking her – that’s completely horrendous conduct,” Hollis said. “I couldn’t watch it after a certain point.”

Martin told police she was “foggy” about a lot that happened after hitting her head. Officers spoke with her right after the incident happened and then again later, once she had been to the hospital.

Yilmaz told police he didn’t realize her head was hitting the floor.

“She’s got a severe concussion, as I understand. We took her to the hospital and she was evaluated and that’s what her physicians told her. She’s also got some mass hematoma in the center of her forehead and just above her nose,” Hollis said.

So far, there has been no comment from Pizza Milano. The pizza shop was closed Sunday night.

Martin also faces charges in this case. According to police, she will be charged by summons with defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.