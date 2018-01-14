Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KDKA) — A stunning crash ended with a vehicle lodged in the second story of a building in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sunday morning.
According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the car was speeding down the road when it struck a center median, which caused it to become airborne. The car crashed through the second floor of a nearby building and got stuck.
One person was able to get out of the vehicle. Another person was trapped inside and had to be rescued by emergency crews.
Everyone in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Officials say the driver admitted to using narcotics and was sent to a local hospital for observation.
The crash caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished.
A crane was sent to the scene about an hour later to remove the car from the building.