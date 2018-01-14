HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Santa Ana

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KDKA) — A stunning crash ended with a vehicle lodged in the second story of a building in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the car was speeding down the road when it struck a center median, which caused it to become airborne. The car crashed through the second floor of a nearby building and got stuck.

One person was able to get out of the vehicle. Another person was trapped inside and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Everyone in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Officials say the driver admitted to using narcotics and was sent to a local hospital for observation.

The crash caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished.

A crane was sent to the scene about an hour later to remove the car from the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch