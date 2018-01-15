Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Latrobe man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a 16-year-old boy in the face during a road rage incident Thursday.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Route 30 near SR-981 in Westmoreland County.
According to state police, 49-year-old Todd Pynos, of Latrobe, parked his vehicle in the middle of Route 30, got out and went over to another vehicle.
Pynos then allegedly punched the 16-year-old victim in the face, went back to his vehicle and drove off.
Pynos was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and driving while suspended.