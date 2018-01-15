Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police say a man at a Fayette County Dairy Queen was waving his cane at police officers and threatened to kill them Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at a Dairy Queen on National Pike East in Redstone Township.
State police say Harry A. James, of Brownsville, was waving his cane in the air and did not listen when police officers told him to drop it.
James allegedly threatened a Luzerne Township police officer and a Redstone Township police officer, saying, “This is a spiritual war, I am going to kill you guys!”
According to state police, James fought with the officers and resisted arrest. Officers were eventually able to detain him.
James is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.