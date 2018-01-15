HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Ben Returning Next Year | More Steelers
WINTER STORM: Plows, Rescues Needed Across RegionDrivers Rescued From Flooded Parkway | Runaway Barges | Homes Evacuated | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fayette County, Harry A. James, Officer Assaulted, Redstone Township, Terroristic Threats

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police say a man at a Fayette County Dairy Queen was waving his cane at police officers and threatened to kill them Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at a Dairy Queen on National Pike East in Redstone Township.

State police say Harry A. James, of Brownsville, was waving his cane in the air and did not listen when police officers told him to drop it.

James allegedly threatened a Luzerne Township police officer and a Redstone Township police officer, saying, “This is a spiritual war, I am going to kill you guys!”

According to state police, James fought with the officers and resisted arrest. Officers were eventually able to detain him.

James is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch