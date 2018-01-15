STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Cole Traded
WINTER WEATHER: More Snow | 10th Street Bypass | Emsworth Locks & Dam | City Streets | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Razi

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A zoo dentist and veterinary staff will perform a root canal on one of the Pittsburgh Zoo’s African lions Tuesday.

When zoo keepers were performing a daily health check on Razi, an 8-year-old African lion at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, lead mammal keeper Kathy Suthard noticed the problem.

“When I asked Razi to open his mouth, I was surprised to notice the broken tooth because he had not shown any signs of being in discomfort or pain,” she said in a release.

Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, the zoo’s head veterinarian, was able to confirm that about one inch of the tooth had fractured off and said a root canal would be needed to save the tooth.

Zoo officials aren’t sure how his tooth got broken, but they say it may be related to Razi’s previously diagnosed epilepsy.

Veterinary staff will work with Dr. Dave Regine, who was been a zoo dentist for 25 years, and his staff to perform the root canal Tuesday morning.

Razi will be injected with an anesthetic, then transported to the Animal Care Center for the procedure.

Afterwards, zoo keepers will stay with Razi until he is fully awake and able to return to the zoo’s lion building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch