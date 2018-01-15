Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A water main break has forced about 100 people from their apartments at a senior citizen high-rise in West Mifflin tonight.

According to Allegheny County, the break happened inside the building in the 2400 block of Sharp Avenue.

West Mifflin: Water main break inside apartment building – 2400 block Sharp Ave.; Port Authority has been requested for buses for displaced residents. Responders at scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 16, 2018

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports from the scene that the break happened on the fourth floor of the building.

BREAKING: Senior High Rise apartment building in West Mifflin evacuated because of major 4th floor water leak. pic.twitter.com/F9UnjKhfNZ — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) January 16, 2018

The Red Cross says about 100 residents were evacuated from the Allegheny County Housing Authority building. A shelter is being open for them at West Mifflin High School.

Allegheny County says Port Authority buses were also brought in during the evacuations.

