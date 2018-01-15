STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Cole Traded
WINTER WEATHER: More Snow | 10th Street Bypass | Emsworth Locks & Dam | City Streets | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Evacuations, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Water Main Break, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A water main break has forced about 100 people from their apartments at a senior citizen high-rise in West Mifflin tonight.

According to Allegheny County, the break happened inside the building in the 2400 block of Sharp Avenue.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports from the scene that the break happened on the fourth floor of the building.

The Red Cross says about 100 residents were evacuated from the Allegheny County Housing Authority building. A shelter is being open for them at West Mifflin High School.

Allegheny County says Port Authority buses were also brought in during the evacuations.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full report on this story at 10 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s CW and at 11 p.m. on KDKA-TV News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch