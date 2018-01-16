STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
WINTER WEATHER: More Snow | 10th Street Bypass | Emsworth Locks & Dam | City Streets | Alerts | Closings & Delays | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Donald Trump, House Intelligence Committee, Russia, Steve Bannon

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s onetime confidant, following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president’s son and others of “treasonous” behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Bannon is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the committee’s plans. The person was not authorized to discuss private committee deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump’s closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.”

In the book, Bannon accuses Trump’s eldest son, son-in-law and former campaign chairman of “treasonous” behavior for meeting with Russians who they believed were ready to offer “dirt” on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch