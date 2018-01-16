STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
LIGONIER (KDKA) – Schools in the Ligonier School District are being evacuated due to a police incident.

According to district officials, students were moved to evacuation sites Tuesday morning. Now, buses are taking the high school and middle school students home.

Once that process is complete, the buses will take elementary school students home.

Parents are being notified by text and phone calls.

Details on what prompted the evacuation have not been released.

