PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two caretakers accused in the death of a man in Penn Hills pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Tuesday.

Adam Haynes, 49, and his wife, 61-year-old Pamela McNeal, were charged in the 2015 death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman.

Police said Haynes and McNeal were supposed to be caring for Fuhrman, but failed to get medical help for him.

Court documents indicate Fuhrman, who reportedly functioned as a 5-year-old, had been in the couple’s care for about 15 years. He had not received medical care for over a year despite his declining condition.

Police say they found Fuhrman dead in his bed, severely malnourished, only weighing 76 pounds, with multiple sores and wounds on his back and elbows. He died from sepsis, pneumonia and severe malnutrition.

Haynes and McNeal appeared in court on Tuesday to plead guilty to third-degree murder.

Neither Haynes nor McNeal testified during the guilty plea, but prosecutors said Haynes admitted they knew Fuhrman needed medical care, they knew their actions were wrong and they knew they had not done the right thing.

Haynes and McNeal will be back in court in April to be sentenced.

