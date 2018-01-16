PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After trading away the face of the franchise, thousands of angry Pittsburgh Pirates fans are trying to force the sale of the team.

A Change.org petition has been been started for “MLB to force Bob Nutting to sell the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

The petition has more than a 1,000 signatures so far.

According to the petition, Pittsburgh is a baseball town and “there needs to be a change from the top of the organization down.”

“We need an owner who actually cares about the city, and love that it has for the Pirates. An owner who loves the game and has a competitive spirit,” the petition ends.

The Pirates traded Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants Monday.

That followed the trading of Gerrit Cole over the weekend.

“We recognize that we traded two very popular, two very talented players, two players that were a huge part of our success” and “unfortunately we weren’t good enough the last two years,” which led to the moves as both players contracts were coming to an end within the next two years,” General Manager Neal Huntington said.

