YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) – Police have surrounded a home in Westmoreland County after a man fired several shots Tuesday morning.
According to state police, the incident is taking place in the 400 block of South Fourth Street in Youngwood.
Earlier this morning, David Joseph Havranek allegedly walked outside and fired several shots, which struck multiple cars and at least one house.
The man then went back inside the home.
Police have since surrounded the home and negotiators are trying to make contact with the man in the hopes of bringing a peaceful end to the situation.
Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.
“Right now, the information we have is no one’s been hurt. There’s been some property damage. A lot of people alarmed, upset and scared, but we feel like we have the person contained right now and if everyone can just shelter in place while we try and resolve this matter, that’s what we’re asking for,” State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said.
There are no reported injuries.
