Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – A gay couple is suing printing company Vistaprint after allegedly opening their wedding programs only to find hate filled pamphlets instead.

According to a lawsuit, Stephen Heasley (who is originally from Butler County), and Andrew Borg say they ordered 100 wedding programs from Vistaprint.

When they opened the package the night before their Butler County wedding in September, they found literature with hateful, discriminatory and anti-gay messages equating their relationship to Satan’s temptation.

Inside the shipment, were approximately 80 copies of a discriminatory pamphlet entitled, “Understanding Temptation: Fight the good fight of faith.”

“Satan entices your flesh with evil desires” and sin is the result of your failure to resist the temptation,” the pamphlet read. “It is an act of rebellion against God’s holiness.”

The couple’s lawyer who filed the lawsuit, Michael J. Willemin, of the law firm Wigdor LLP., says in his suit, “The pamphlets — plainly sent to threaten and attack Mr. Heasley and Mr. Borg because they are gay — warn that ‘Satan entices your flesh with evil desires.”

The couple says their wedding programs were blue and gold, and included the lyrics to their processional song, “Treasure” by Above and Beyond.

Vistaprint issued a statement via a spokesperson to the NY Post saying:

“Vistaprint would never discriminate against customers for their sexual orientation. We pride ourselves on being a company that celebrates diversity and enables customers all over the world to customize products for their special events.”

“We have just been made aware of this incident in the last few hours. We understand how upsetting it would be for anyone to receive materials such as these the night before their wedding and we have immediately launched an internal investigation.”

The couple is suing for unspecified damages.

They chose Butler County for their wedding because Heasley is originally from there. The couple now lives in Australia.