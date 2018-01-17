STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city’s Hazelwood section.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Blair and Elizabeth Streets around 7 p.m.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full report on this developing story at 10 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s CW and 11 p.m. on KDKA.

