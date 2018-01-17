STEELERS & PIRATES: Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Fans | Ben Returning | McCutchen Traded | Photo Gallery | Cole Traded
By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV, Night To Shine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Prom is a big night in the lives of young people, but not every high school student gets to experience it.

That’s why the Tim Tebow Foundation puts on a Night to Shine, which is a prom for people with special needs.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Bible Chapel in Peters Township will transform into a ballroom and there’s still time to sign up to attend or to volunteer.

A Night to Shine is free and open to anyone with special needs ages 14 and older.

To sign up to attend or volunteer as a buddy, visit their website here.

