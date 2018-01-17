Rania Harris stopped by PTL to make some delicious soups that are perfect for these cold winter days!
Tuscan Tomato Basil Soup
- 2 tablespoons butter or 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes with juice
- ¼ to ½ cup tomato paste
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock (adding more if needed to thin the soup)
- 2 to 2-1/2 cups butternut squash, peeled and diced
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 to 1-1/4 cups half-and-half
Directions:
In a large saucepan, sauté onions and garlic in butter or olive oil over medium-low heat until soft and golden.
Add tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken stock, butternut squash, salt, pepper, basil and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Partially cover and simmer for about 30-35 minutes, or until squash is fork-tender.
Puree the soup with an emulsion blender. Stir in half and half and taste for seasoning. Heat the soup just to a boil, then ladle into bowls.
Garnish with sliced basil leaves or minced parsley.
Serves: 6
Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 can (19 ounces) red enchilada sauce
- 1 can (28 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) corn, drained
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds
- 2 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1/3 cup cheddar cheese, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Sour cream, for serving
- Chopped cilantro, for serving
- Sliced lime, for serving
- Crushed tortilla chips, for serving
Directions:
Combine onion, spices, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, beans, corn, chicken and broth in the bowl of your slow cooker. Stir together to combine all ingredients. Set on high and cook for 3 hours, or until chicken is tender.
Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred. Return to slow cooker and stir in cheese and cream. Stir and place on low until cheese is melted.
Serve into bowls and top with sour cream, cilantro, crushed chips, more cheddar and a slice of lime if desired.
Serves: 6 to 8