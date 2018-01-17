Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chips are starting to fall after the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday.
Offensive coordinator Todd Haley appears to be the first person out now that his contract is over.
Ian Rapoport says that the team is allowing Haley to leave now that he’s out of his contract, and the team is expected to have a new offensive coordinator.
Speculation is swirling that Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak could be the new offensive coordinator, after he reportedly turned down a second interview for a head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.
Whether you like Haley or not, you simply can’t blame him for everything bad with the offense. The last time I checked, coaches can’t control execution. No one praises him for all of the good things like all of the passing and receiving yards and records accrued over the past few years by Ben and company. If I were him, I wouldn’t want to come back to an environment where I’m thrown under the bus by my quarterback every time things don’t go as planned. If he does leave, good luck to him, and we will have to wait and see how our offense fairs with out him.