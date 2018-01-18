Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews were called to Pine-Richland Middle School late Wednesday night because of a gas leak.
According to the fire chief, a regulator burst around 9:45 p.m. and caused the leak in a smaller brick building on the school’s property.
The leak caused a small kitchen fire in the cafeteria, but fire crews were able to quickly extinguish it.
Columbia Gas was called in to shut off service to the campus.
The principal tells KDKA’s Amy Wadas that school officials will be relying on Columbia Gas officials to make the call about whether there will be class on Thursday.
Officials remain unsure if the pipe also serves the high school. If it does, school may be cancelled for them as well.
