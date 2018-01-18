PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say it appears a male was fatally shot before he was run over by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the intersection of Amanda Avenue and Jucunda Street around 11:35 p.m.
The male victim was found lying in the street. Details on his identity were not immediately available.
Police had not released any information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit a call at 412-323-7800.