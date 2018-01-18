WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say it appears a male was fatally shot before he was run over by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Amanda Avenue and Jucunda Street around 11:35 p.m.

The male victim was found lying in the street. Details on his identity were not immediately available.

Police had not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit a call at 412-323-7800.

