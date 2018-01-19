Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Presley

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Presley is a perfect gentleman who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. While he is a very friendly boy, Presley is not overly social and can be a bit timid at times. He has done well interacting with other dogs during playgroups and could live with another dog, but isn’t very fond of cats or rabbits. This handsome guy is searching for a family with children who are 13 years or older. He has lots of energy to burn, so he would love to find a family that can keep him active. If you’d like to learn more about Presley, give us a call or stop by to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Presley, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lucy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Lucy! I’m a 3-year-old Terrier mix. Before I came to Orphans, I had a family. I was hit by a car and my former family left me at the veterinarian to be euthanized but a kind vet tech saved me and had all of my medical needs taken care of. I spent my recovery time in a foster home then came to Orphans to find my forever home. I love people and want to be with them all the time. I love to lay on the couch and watch TV with people. I’m a protector of people I love. I’m dog selective. I would love to have a family of my own again so if you would like to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Lucy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Geo

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Doesn’t Geo look like he is saying, “but what did I do wrong?” We aren’t sure where he came from or who dropped him off, or why, but someone abandoned this poor guy at our shelter. Geo is estimated be 1-year-old, basically just a pup. He does seem to have had some training, as he walks well on a leash and knows the command to sit. We have no way of knowing Geo’s past, but we are sure he has a bright future ahead of him with the right family.

To find out more about how to adopt Geo, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

