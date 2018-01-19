Maya Henry stopped by PTL to make a delicious grilled cheese and tomato soup dish!
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup
Ingredients
- 1 28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 28-oz. can tomato puree
- 3 c. water
- 2 T. tomato paste
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 T. dried basil
- 1/4 c. rolled oats
- salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Puree soup ingredients in a blender in batches or in the pot with an immersion blender.
Instant Pot: Add pureed ingredients to Instant Pot and stir to combine. Cook on manual pressure for 5 minutes and allow steam to release naturally for 10 minutes.
Stovetop: Add pureed ingredients to a 4-quart pot and stir to combine. Cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
After cooking is complete, season with salt and pepper to taste.
While soup is cooking, prepare grilled cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Ingredients
- 8 slices whole grain bread
- 4 T. pesto
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella
- 4-6 basil leaves
- 8 cherry tomatoes
- 2 T. olive oil
- 2 T. butter
Preparation
Prep all the ingredients and set up an assembly line to make your grilled cheese: slice mozzarella into eight pieces, slice tomatoes and tear basil leaves.
Lay out 8 pieces of whole grain bread and spread 1/2 T. of pesto onto each slice. Place 2 pieces of mozzarella onto 4 slices of bread and top with a few slices of tomato and pieces of torn basil. Top with remaining slices of bread, pesto side down.
Heat 1 T. olive oil and 1 T. butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Place two sandwiches in the pan and fry for one minute. Turn heat down and cover if you can. Cook sandwiches for 3-5 minutes until cheese is melted. Turn heat back to medium-high and flip sandwiches over. Cook 1-2 minutes more until golden.
Remove sandwiches from pan and keep warm between two plates. Add remaining butter and oil to pan and cook sandwiches the same way again. Slice all sandwiches in half and serve with tomato soup on the side.