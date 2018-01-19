WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Kyle Parker, Local TV, North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly performing a “Satanic ritual” on his girlfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place in a North Huntingdon home in the 1000 block of Brownstown Road on Jan. 10.

Around 5 p.m., 21-year-old Kyle Parker got into a heated argument with his girlfriend. During the course of the altercation, Parker allegedly used a razor blade to cut her hand. The woman passed out and Parker allegedly used the razor blade to cut the woman’s leg several times.

When she regained consciousness, a friend was called to pick up the victim.

kyle parker Man Arrested For Performing Satanic Ritual On Girlfriend

(Photo Courtesy: Westmoreland County Prison)

The victim went back to the home the next day to retrieve her vehicle. When she arrived, Parker allegedly told her, “By the way, I sold your soul to the devil.”

Parker was arrested and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bond.

He is facing a list of charges including, simple assault and harassment.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch