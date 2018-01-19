Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has scheduled a showdown vote for 10 p.m. EST on preventing a federal government shutdown. Democrats are ready to block the Republican measure.
Unless Congress approves some legislation providing money, government agencies will begin shutting down at midnight.
The initial impact on most people will be slight, but the closure will raise the stakes in a partisan fight over immigration and the budget.
The House approved a bill Thursday keeping agencies open through Feb. 16.
Led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, most Democrats are opposing the measure.
Republicans control the Senate 51-49 but need 60 votes to prevail. More than enough Democrats appear ready to vote “no.”
