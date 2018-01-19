Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — The superintendent of the Highlands School District in Natrona Heights was attacked by a student Thursday, but school officials are being tight-lipped about what happened.
The district, its police department and the solicitor said they can’t say much because the suspect is still a student at the high school, although he is now in the Allegheny County Jail.
The suspect is an 18-year-old student in the 11th grade at Highlands High School.
School district police say superintendent Dr. Michael Bjalobok was attacked by the student during school hours, but what they will not reveal is what sparked the attack or the name of the student.
The 18-year-old was arrested by school police and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
The superintendent reportedly suffered minor injuries, and he was not at work Friday.