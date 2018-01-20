Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first person in America to get a face transplant was in Pittsburgh on Saturday to share her inspiring story.
Connie Culp, from Steubenville, Ohio, was shot in the face by her husband in 2004.
She lost her nose, upper jaw and was nearly blinded. She had to have 30 plastic surgeries.
In 2008, she received a face transplant — the first ever in the United States.
Now, she inspires others with her story. She was in Pittsburgh on Saturday to speak to volunteers, recipients and donor families at the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE).
MORE: Center for Organ Recovery & Education
A Pittsburgh-area non-profit called Face2Face Healing offers support groups and other services for individuals with disfigurements.
More information can be found here: face2facehealing.org