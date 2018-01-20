WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Elizabeth Borough, Elizabeth Borough Police, K-9, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police and K-9 officers gathered to say goodbye to an Elizabeth Borough K-9 that had to be put to sleep Friday.

The police department learned Thursday that their K-9 Colt, a 10-year-old German Shepherd, had a severe heart condition.

elizabeth borough k9 william sombo colt Officers Say Goodbye To Elizabeth Borough K 9 With Severe Heart Condition

(Photo Credit: Elizabeth Borough Police K-9 Unit/Facebook)

Colt first served the North Huntingdon Police Department with patrolman William Sombo. The two retired, then decided to return to duty in 2015 when they joined the Elizabeth Borough Police K-9 Unit.

Officers from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department and K-9s from around the area went to the veterinarian’s office on Friday to support Sombo and say goodbye to Colt.

elizabeth borough k9 Officers Say Goodbye To Elizabeth Borough K 9 With Severe Heart Condition

(Photo Credit: Elizabeth Borough Police K-9 Unit/Facebook)

Police say Sombo and Colt were responsible for hundreds of arrests and discovering thousands of pounds of narcotics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch