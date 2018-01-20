Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police and K-9 officers gathered to say goodbye to an Elizabeth Borough K-9 that had to be put to sleep Friday.
The police department learned Thursday that their K-9 Colt, a 10-year-old German Shepherd, had a severe heart condition.
Colt first served the North Huntingdon Police Department with patrolman William Sombo. The two retired, then decided to return to duty in 2015 when they joined the Elizabeth Borough Police K-9 Unit.
Officers from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department and K-9s from around the area went to the veterinarian’s office on Friday to support Sombo and say goodbye to Colt.
Police say Sombo and Colt were responsible for hundreds of arrests and discovering thousands of pounds of narcotics.