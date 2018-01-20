Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Phil’s Shadow” was on display at the Threadbare Cider house in Troy Hill on Saturday, but it wasn’t an indication of more winter on the way.

Punxsutawney Phil himself made an appearance at a brunch event with one of his handlers, AJ Dereume, to promote “Phil’s Shadow” whiskey.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club collaborated with Wigle Whiskey to create a special whiskey inspired by the famous groundhog.

Meredith Meyer Grelli, co-founder of Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead, said they were thrilled to partner with the Groundhog Club.

“Like all of our spirits and our ciders, we see these products as a way to tell regional stories and regional histories, so we’re thrilled to have Phil on site here today, and we were thrilled to have him at the distillery last night,” she said.

The Wigle rye whiskey was finished in a maple syrup barrel, and only one cask of the whiskey was made.

So what did Phil think?

“We’ve had some approving pawing of the label, but no tasting,” Meyer Grelli joked.

A limited number of bottles — just a few hundred — will be sold at Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider.

About 200 bottles will go to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day weekend.