NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman who lost her home to a fire in Westmoreland County last week is getting help from her community.

According to a GoFundMe page, a fire destroyed Vicki Bierer’s home in New Alexandria on Jan. 16. The house was determined to be uninhabitable and will likely need to be torn down.

A friend says the house wasn’t insured, and Bierer is unable to work because she has multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN).

In just 4 days, 185 people have donated more than $18,000 to help Bierer.

They hope to raise a total of $30,000. They’re also asking for clothing and furniture donations.

In addition, they’re looking for anyone who could provide demolition services, financial counseling support or connections to organizations for people living with MMN or disabilities in general.

Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/nr4wu-starting-over-after-a-house-fire

