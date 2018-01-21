Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police were dispatched to a residence on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg, early Sunday morning for reports of gunshots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed man with whom they would exchange gunfire. The suspect was injured during the exchange.
The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Randall Hackett of Wilkinsburg.
He was transported to a local hospital where he received surgery, but is reported to be in stable condition.
Randall will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal homicide, burglary, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are investigating but anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477; callers can remain anonymous.
